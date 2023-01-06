Farm-fresh eggs are more affordable than store-bought

Merrill hobby farmer's laying hens
Merrill hobby farmer's laying hens(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Groceries in general are more expensive than they were a year ago, but it’s never more apparent than with something that we used to take for granted as an affordable source of protein.

Things like eggs are almost double what they cost a year ago. “Like you, they kind of go to the store and go, ‘Wow, what happened to the price of eggs?’ It’s gone up, and it’s gone up because of inflation,” said Wisconsin Grocery Association President Brandon Scholz.

A lot of it can be blamed on the supply chain. It’s the same reason some favorite products can no longer be found in the store.

“It’s a workforce issue, it’s a harvesting issue, it’s a packaging issue. All of the things that go into putting that product into a way that gets it to the store are all impacted by the supply chain,” Scholz said.

The poultry industry got hit by a double whammy. “When Avian flu became a part of the food industry’s problem, the first thing that happened was that we lost a lot of chickens,” Scholz said.

Taylor Pophal started raising chickens for her family three years ago. She has seven hens, a rooster, and a duck for good measure.

“With seven eggs a day, we quickly realized we cannot eat that much as a family of five,” Pophal said. “We started off by asking my mom and my grandma and all of our family members and then they had friends and family that were interested and soon it grew into so many customers that we have a waiting list.”

Before the egg shortage, the Pophals didn’t know what to do with so many. Now they sell the extras at around three dollars a dozen. Taylor says it’s great to provide healthy fresh eggs from happy chickens.

