Glenwood City schools closed Friday due to threat

The threat was emailed to the district’s staff and students.
The threat was emailed to the district’s staff and students.
The threat was emailed to the district’s staff and students.(Hawaii News Now)
By Jimmie Kaska
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - Schools in Glenwood City are closed Friday due to a threat.

According to the Glenwood City Police Department, a threat was emailed to Glenwood City School District staff and students.

The Police Department said in a release the threat was being investigated, but because of the threat, all classes and activities are cancelled in the district on Friday. Glenwood City Police Chief Robert Darwin said more information would be released when it is available.

Glenwood City School District confirmed on its website and social media that it is closed Friday and wrote that they are closing school “out of extreme caution.”

Glenwood City Schools will be closed today. The school district received a threatening email and is working with law...

Posted by Glenwood City School District on Friday, January 6, 2023

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
The winning Megabucks ticket was sold at Wayne’s Food Plus in Luck, Wis.
Lucky in Luck: $15.1 million-winning lottery ticket sold Wednesday
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
This is one of the snowplows used by the Eau Claire County Highway Department.
Eau Claire Co. Highway Dept. in need of snowplow drivers
This booking photo provided by the Lafayette County, Wis., Sheriff's Office, shows Amanda...
Wisconsin woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband

Latest News

AG Chat with Jill Welke
AG Chat with Jill Welke - 1/6/2023
Skywarn 13 Weather - 1/6/2023
SportScene 13 Thursday
SportScene 13 Thursday
Merrill hobby farmer's laying hens
Farm-fresh eggs are more affordable than store-bought