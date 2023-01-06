Glenwood City schools closed Friday due to threat

GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - Schools in Glenwood City are closed Friday due to a threat.

According to the Glenwood City Police Department, a threat was emailed to Glenwood City School District staff and students.

The Police Department said in a release the threat was being investigated, but because of the threat, all classes and activities are cancelled in the district on Friday. Glenwood City Police Chief Robert Darwin said more information would be released when it is available.

Glenwood City School District confirmed on its website and social media that it is closed Friday and wrote that they are closing school “out of extreme caution.”

