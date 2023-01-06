Onalaska man accused of possessing child pornography

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Onalaska, Wis. man is accused of possessing child pornography.

Court records show 34-year-old Anthony Schmidt is facing charges of possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a child -produce, perform, etc., sexual exploitation of a child -produce, perform, etc., and sexual exploitation of a child -produce, perform, etc.

According to a criminal complaint, on Nov. 17, 2022, the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from Instagram. On Dec. 20, 2022, another Cybertip was received from Snapchat. On Dec. 30, 2022, another Cybertip was received from Kik.

Each tip was regarding the suspected uploading, sharing, or saving of child pornography.

Numerous suspected images of child pornography were found that connected to an IP Address suspected to have been used by Schmidt, according to the criminal complaint.

