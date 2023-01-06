Sex offender to be released and live in Chippewa Falls

DAVID RODEFER
DAVID RODEFER(Courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public of a sex offender that is to be released and live in Chippewa Falls.

According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old David Rodefer is scheduled to be released on Jan. 10, 2023 and will live in the 400 block of East Grand Avenue, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729. Rodefer’s previous convictions include 3rd degree sexual assault of a child, 3rd degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of 4th degree sexual assault, and invade privacy -use surveillance device.

The media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says Rodefer will be under supervision with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections until Jan. 21, 2025. He will be subject to Global Positioning System during this time. He also is required to register with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registration Program for life.

According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Rodefer is to have no unsupervised contact with minors unless approved by the Department of Corrections, no contact with his victims, and he cannot use illegal drugs. He is to comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring. He is required to have face-to-face contact with law enforcement for registration purposes, to comply with all requirements, and is a lifetime registrant of Wisconsin’s Sex Offender Registration Program.

Rodefer is not wanted by law enforcement at this time. If you have questions, contact the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office can be reached at (715) 726-7701.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winning Megabucks ticket was sold at Wayne’s Food Plus in Luck, Wis.
Lucky in Luck: $15.1 million-winning lottery ticket sold Wednesday
Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
This booking photo provided by the Lafayette County, Wis., Sheriff's Office, shows Amanda...
Wisconsin woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband
This is one of the snowplows used by the Eau Claire County Highway Department.
Eau Claire Co. Highway Dept. in need of snowplow drivers

Latest News

Wildlife stamp applications for wild turkey, pheasant, and waterfowl now open
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (1/06/23)
The Sheriff’s Office urges the public to use caution with changing ice conditions on the...
Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office urges caution after fisherman breaks through ice
According to a media release from WDVA, you are asked to mail your Valentine’s Day cards to...
WDVA asking people to send Valentine’s Day cards to veterans