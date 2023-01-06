Sex offender to be released and live in Chippewa Falls

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public of a sex offender that is to be released and live in Chippewa Falls.

According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old David Rodefer is scheduled to be released on Jan. 10, 2023 and will live in the 400 block of East Grand Avenue, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729. Rodefer’s previous convictions include 3rd degree sexual assault of a child, 3rd degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of 4th degree sexual assault, and invade privacy -use surveillance device.

The media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says Rodefer will be under supervision with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections until Jan. 21, 2025. He will be subject to Global Positioning System during this time. He also is required to register with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registration Program for life.

According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Rodefer is to have no unsupervised contact with minors unless approved by the Department of Corrections, no contact with his victims, and he cannot use illegal drugs. He is to comply with standard sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring. He is required to have face-to-face contact with law enforcement for registration purposes, to comply with all requirements, and is a lifetime registrant of Wisconsin’s Sex Offender Registration Program.

Rodefer is not wanted by law enforcement at this time. If you have questions, contact the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office can be reached at (715) 726-7701.

