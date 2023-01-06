SportScene 13 for Thursday, January 5th

By Philip Choroser
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep sports is back in full swing in the new year. 2023 brings with it a battle for first atop the Dunn-St. Croix Conference standing in girl’s basketball as well as Regis vs McDonell.

Plenty of boys hockey action from around the area as well, including New Richmond vs Chippewa Falls and River Falls vs Eau Claire North.

Boy’s Wrestling also took to the mats today including a Regis triangular meet and Chippewa Falls vs Eau Claire North.

