St. Joseph the Workinman Cathedral in La Crosse honors Pope Benedict XVI

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse honors Pope Benedict XVI with a memorial mass Thursday afternoon.

They are taking part in the collective mourning Catholics are observing all around the world.

“Benedict the 16th was indeed an extraordinary man,” said Bishop William Patrick Callahan, who led the mass at the catholic church.

The mass was a usual one, with the singing of hymns and the organ playing. Except it was held on Thursday afternoon. The special timing is something parishioner Steven Nott from the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Onalaska parish says is worth it for the pope.

“The man is going to be read in his papers, encyclicals and his books. For hundreds of years if not till the end of the age. And shaping the spiritual lives of the faithful,” said Nott. “The faithful across the world are going to be paying honor to Pope Benedict.”

Renee Orth, who works for the Diocese of La Crosse says paying her respects is something she needed to make time for during the work day.

“Any who gives their whole life to ensure that my faith goes on is aces in my book,” said Orth.

Father William Dhein believes while the honoring of the pope is not mandatory, Catholics around the world will still go ahead with doing it.

“It’s not dictated that everyone has to but many people are honoring him by having a memorial mass. It’s really nothing substantially significantly different for the pope.” said Father Dhein. “It’s the same as we would do for any of the faithful. We would hold them before God, and as to repose of the soul so he gets into heaven quicker.”

The Bishop preaching to the congregation about how the Pope Benedict was not a man of fanfare.

“Benedict didn’t stand on great deals of ceremony. He was in fact a rather humble and simple man,” said Bishop Callahan.

And with the resignation of Pope Benedict, Father Dhein said it makes honoring his memory easier.

“Benedict’s resignation is allowing it to be a more simpler process. A simple funeral rather than one that is connected to the conclave. It was a surprise to many people that he would make that step, but in hindsight it was a good move. For what was in his heart and his desire to do what he wanted to do.Who am I to second guess the holy father?”

Pope Benedict resigned from the papacy on February 28th, 2013 making him the first pope to do so in almost 600 years.

“He was the pope that the holy spirit gave us and that we needed the most,” said Bishop Callahan.

The pope died on December 31st, 2022 at the age of 95.

