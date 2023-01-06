Stealing home? Man accused of burglarizing Brewers clubhouse

Prosecutors have charged a 25-year-old man with felony burglary after he allegedly stole memorabilia and other items from the Milwaukee Brewers clubhouse at American Family Field
Fans are seen outside American Family Field before a baseball game between the Milwaukee...
Fans are seen outside American Family Field before a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs Monday, April 12, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man passed out in the bushes outside the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium after a game and, upon awakening, entered the team’s clubhouse and stole electronics, a credit card, team memorabilia and other items, according to a criminal complaint.

Justin Bloedorn, 25, was charged Dec. 14 with felony burglary, online court records show.

His attorney, Jeffrey Murrell, declined to comment when reached by The Associated Press on Friday. The Brewers also declined to comment.

The complaint says Bloedorn attended a Sept. 8 doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee's American Family Field, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. He said he drank at least 10 beers, passed out, woke up and got back inside the stadium by pulling on a door until it opened.

He found his way to the clubhouse and started taking stuff from the locker room, the complaint said. A team strength coach said items taken from his office included a laptop, iPods, headphones, a passport and a credit card.

A jersey and a shaving kit were taken from manager Craig Counsell's office, and an equipment manager said a game-used hat, an autographed bat, a 45-year anniversary 1982 signed bat, a replica World Series ring, and keys to the team's Arizona spring training facility were stolen from his office. Two game jerseys and a bag with baseballs and pitching devices were taken from the coaches' locker room, according to the complaint.

Bloedorn then ordered an Uber to take him home. His roommate told detectives that Bloedorn showed up early on Sept. 9 with a duffel bag stuffed with Brewers memorabilia, the complaint said. Investigators recovered most of the items from Bloedorn’s apartment.

Most Read

Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
The winning Megabucks ticket was sold at Wayne’s Food Plus in Luck, Wis.
Lucky in Luck: $15.1 million-winning lottery ticket sold Wednesday
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
This is one of the snowplows used by the Eau Claire County Highway Department.
Eau Claire Co. Highway Dept. in need of snowplow drivers
This booking photo provided by the Lafayette County, Wis., Sheriff's Office, shows Amanda...
Wisconsin woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband

Latest News

medical marijuana
Wisconsin Republicans move closer to legalizing medical pot
Store in Luck, Wisconsin, sells winning $15m lottery ticket
fire truck
Milwaukee firefighters discover body in burned home
Wisconsin committee looks at the impact of February's wolf hunt
Wisconsin DNR extends new wolf plan comment period