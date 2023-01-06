Store in Luck, Wisconsin, sells winning $15m lottery ticket

The city of Luck, Wisconsin, is living up to its namesake
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The city of Luck, Wisconsin, is living up to its namesake.

WISN-TV reported Thursday that someone bought a $15.1 million Megabucks-winning ticket at Wayne’s Food Plus grocery store in the northwestern Wisconsin city. The winning numbers were 4-6-12-17-27-28. It’s the largest Megabucks jackpot won since a $22.2 million jackpot in 2015.

Wayne’s Food Plus store manager Paul Wondra says the ticket buyer “truly got lucky in Luck.”

The Wisconsin-only game has drawings on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

