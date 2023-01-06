WDVA asking people to send Valentine’s Day cards to veterans

According to a media release from WDVA, you are asked to mail your Valentine’s Day cards to veterans no later than Feb. 10, so they may arrive in time to be distributed to on Feb. 14.(WJHG/WECP)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs is asking for people to send Valentine’s Day cards to veterans living at their skilled care Homes in Chippewa Falls, King, and Union Grove.

“While it may seem like a small gesture, these small acts of kindness can really make a huge difference to those living in our Veterans Homes,” Diane Lynch, Administrator of the Division of Homes at WDVA, said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to thank our veterans and their loved ones in our care.”

According to a media release from WDVA, you are asked to mail your Valentine’s Day cards no later than Feb. 10, so they may arrive in time to be distributed to their Homes on Feb. 14.

You are asked to send the Valentine’s Day cards to:

Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs

Attn: Veteran Valentines

PO Box 7843

Madison, WI 53707-7843

