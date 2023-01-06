Winona Area Public Schools school board finalizes two-question referendum

WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) - The Winona Area Public Schools school board finalized the scope of a two-question referendum in a unanimous decision at its meeting Thursday.

According to a media release from Winona Area Public Schools, question number one will ask voters to invest $72.5 million into classroom and building improvements, including:

Updating career and technical education spaces at the high school to prepare graduates to successfully enter the local workforce

Addressing accessibility issues at the district’s historic elementary schools, so all students have access to the same school day experience regardless of their physical ability.

Creating and outfitting flexible learning spaces across the district in order to meet the diverse personalized learning needs of students.

Building small additions to Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko elementary schools to provide students with a larger cafeteria and additional student support spaces.

Remodeling unused classrooms at the Winona Area Learning Center into a fitness and activity space, providing a basic need that required students to board a bus or van in the past.

Completing a list of deferred maintenance projects that extend the life and usability of District buildings.

The media release from Winona Area Public Schools says question number two features improvements to extracurricular spaces, including the addition of a gymnasium at the high school and locker rooms. The music area at the high school also will be remodeled. The investment required for question number two is $21.7 million. Question number one will need to be passed by voters before question number two can pass.

According to the media release from Winona Area Public Schools, if the first question passes, the estimated tax impact to the property owner of a home valued at $200,000 is $177 annually, or about $14.75 per month. If the second question passes, the tax impact is about $77 more annually for the same homeowner, or an additional $6.42 a month.

A complete list of the projects can be found at winonaschools.org as well as a preliminary tax impact.

Voting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 11.

Additional information is available in the full media release from Winona Area Public Schools, HERE.

