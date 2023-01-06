Winter Wellness Bingo Challenge encourages community members to get active this winter

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Health Communities Winter Wellness Bingo Challenge runs Jan. 1-Feb. 24.

According to the media release from Eau Claire Healthy Communities, the Winter Wellness Bingo Challenge is intended to help support community members ages 60 and up by sharing ideas and to be active and practice healthy habits this winter.

“We are excited to offer a wellness challenge geared specifically towards the growing population of older adults in our community,” JoAnna Bernklau of Eau Claire Healthy Communities, said. “The Winter Wellness Challenge encourages participants to explore the wonders of winter and embrace healthy habits while enjoying their youthful spirit.”

The media release from Eau Claire Healthy Communities says starting in Jan., the Winter Wellness Bingo Challenge intends to take you through activities in Eau Claire and the surrounding areas, including everything from playing in the snow, to eating healthier, to preparing a winter emergency kit for your car. There is also opportunity to potentially win prizes.

Here is how it works, according to the media release from Eau Claire Health Communities:

Find the Winter Wellness Bingo Challenge card online, HERE.

Complete as many activities as you can on the board. (One bingo earns you one entry, three bingos earns you three entries, and a blackout board earns you five entries.)

Turn in your completed bingo card by Feb. 24.

According to the media release from Eau Claire Healthy Communities, winners will be drawn after the deadline and contacted via email or phone.

The full media release from Eau Claire Healthy Communities is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.