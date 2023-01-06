Woman charged in murder, dismemberment still faces trial after defense expert is delayed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman charged with the murder and dismemberment of a man in Green Bay will get another day in court to determine whether she’s competent to stand trial in March.

Taylor Schabusiness, 25, is charged with the February 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion. Schabusiness and her attorney argue she doesn’t understand the charges against her and isn’t mentally competent to stand trial, so requested permission to have another expert give Schabusiness a competency exam.

Friday, the defense came to court and said their expert hasn’t examined Schabusiness yet. The attorney explained their expert plans to meet with Schabusiness in two weeks. Schabusiness’s defense had previously told the judge they were having difficulty getting their expert into the Brown County Jail for the meeting.

Judge Thomas Walsh did hear from the expert appointed by the court, Matthew Seipel, a licensed psychologist, who believes Schabusiness is competent.

The judge didn’t make any decisions but had the government expert’s testimony entered in the record. Walsh also said he expects the defense to give him an update in two weeks.

For now, Schabusiness’s five-day trial is still scheduled to start March 6.

Schabusiness remains in jail in lieu of a $2 million cash bond.

On Feb. 23, police were called to a home on Stony Brook Lane. The caller reported finding her son’s severed head in a bucket.

Police learned that Taylor Schabusiness may have been the last person to be seen with the victim, Shad Thyrion. They found Schabusiness at a home on Eastman Avenue. She had dried blood on her clothing.

Police searched Schabusiness’s van and the rear passenger seat. They found a crock pot box with “additional human body parts including legs,” according to the criminal complaint.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home on Stony Brook Lane, which belonged to the victim’s mother. In addition to the human head, they found a “male organ” in the bucket. They found “body fluid” and knives.

In a storage tote, they found an upper torso.

Police interviewed Schabusiness and asked her what happened. She replied, “That is a good question.” Schabusiness said she and the victim were together all day Tuesday and had been smoking meth. After they arrived at the Stony Brook home, they were having sex and incorporated chains. Schabusiness said she blacked out during part of it but just went “crazy” and started strangling the victim.

Schabusiness told investigators she did not mean to kill the victim but she enjoyed choking him and continued to do it. Prosecutors say the sexual assault charge is for acts that happened after the victim died.

Schabusiness has pleaded guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. She’s charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

The “insanity plea” triggers the requirement for mental health examinations.

Attorney Quinn Jolly told the court in October that he had seen a dramatic decline in his client’s ability to assist and understand the case against her.

