Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month

(David Goldman | AP Photo/David Goldman)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Friday an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather.

This is the second energy emergency declared within the month, with the first order commanding a 10-day waiver. The second order, #183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster, Evers explained.

“Over the past weeks, residents and industry alike have had to deal with the challenges of severe winter weather and its impact on everyday necessities. The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating,” Gov. Evers said.

According to the governor, weeks of severe winter weather for the past few weeks has had impacts on the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane, and the order will allow for the delivery of these products.

“Getting residential heating fuel like propane and heating oil moving now to those who need it will help our neighbors remain safe as we enter the next few months of winter,” Evers added.

This order goes into effect as a similar waiver from the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration expires at midnight.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winning Megabucks ticket was sold at Wayne’s Food Plus in Luck, Wis.
Lucky in Luck: $15.1 million-winning lottery ticket sold Wednesday
Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
This booking photo provided by the Lafayette County, Wis., Sheriff's Office, shows Amanda...
Wisconsin woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
This is one of the snowplows used by the Eau Claire County Highway Department.
Eau Claire Co. Highway Dept. in need of snowplow drivers

Latest News

With the possibility of new variants, a public health nurse said it's hard to anticipate what...
What COVID might look like in 2023
Parents concerned about online safety for children using Likee app.
Parents concerned about children’s safety on social media app
Covid in 2023
Covid in 2023
Parents Concerned About App & Online Safety for Kids
Parents Concerned About App & Online Safety for Kids