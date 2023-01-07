Parents concerned about children’s safety on social media app

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In this digital age it can be hard for parents to keep up with or monitor their children’s online presence. However, some parents have raised concerns about a social media app they feel has inappropriate content.

One Eau Claire family came across the app Likee on their daughter’s phone. Father, Eric Hendrickson, said the content raised concerns.

“I clicked, popped into the app and I saw, you know, some inappropriate content from other people being posted and I was alarmed. The next video I flip to was this younger girl that was saying the pedophiles have already started, you know, trying to message me,” Hendrickson said.

Reviews on Bark, an app for monitoring children’s online presence, shows other parents are also concerned about sexual content and predators targeting children on Likee.

“We thought that we were okay. You know, we have all of these parental controls set up. It’s hard when you try and rely on these age restrictions and these, you know, the content filters and and they let you down,” Hendrickson said.

Dr. Justin Patchin, a criminal justice professor at UW-Eau Claire, says that Hendrickson’s situation is more common than people think.

“A lot of these newer apps or more recently popularized apps can create some problems because they’ve gained a lot of attention in a short amount of time and the administrators can’t keep up with the demand or the reports for inappropriate content,” Patchin said.

Patchin advises parents to talk with their kids about online safety.

“It is imperative that parents have a conversation with their kids about what they’re seeing and who they’re interacting with and keep that line of communication open so that if something negative does happen, the parents are there to to help walk them through the situation,” Patchin said.

Patchin warns people, especially children to be skeptical of profiles they don’t recognize and to not share any personal information. Patchin also says that parents shouldn’t focus on restricting certain apps but on teaching their children safety principles of interacting online.

