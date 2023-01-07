SportScene 13 for Friday, January 6th (Part 1)

By Philip Choroser
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday featured plenty of prep basketball action from around the Chippewa Valley. On the boy’s side Menomonie faced Memorial, New Richmond took on Chippewa Falls, Fall Creek clashed with Bloomer, and Cadott squared off with Regis. In girl’s action New Richmond clashed with Chippewa Falls, River Falls faced North, and Somerset took on Altoona. There was also boy’s hockey and wrestling action both featuring Eau Claire North.

