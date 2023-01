EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From the UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team, head coach Matt Loen and junior forwards Ryan Szmul and Quinn Green prepare to represent the United States in the upcoming World University Games, held in Lake Placid, New York.

Before then, however, the Blugolds battle St. Olaf back home at Hobbs Arena.

