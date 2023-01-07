UW-Eau Claire students embark on Civil Rights Pilgrimage

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some students at UW-Eau Claire are heading south for the Civil Rights Pilgrimage, a historical tour that explores social justice.

Students have the opportunity to travel through ten different cities where they follow the path of the civil rights movement. Participants walk through pivotal places in history and hear first hand accounts of past events from civil rights activists like the Freedom Riders.

A student coordinator, FranChesca Riley, says the trip can be a life changing experience.

“I think this trip connected me to my past and the history of the civil rights movement and of people of color, specifically black people. I think is it was very life changing for me to feel like, okay, I think I know who I am. That is a very transforming part of the trip where you realize it doesn’t matter what you want to do, you can have an impact in the much larger scheme of things,” Riley said.

Another group of students and community members will take part in the Civil Rights Pilgrimage in March.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.