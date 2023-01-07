What COVID might look like in 2023

By Kim Leadholm
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been three years since COVID-19 made significant changes to our society, from lockdowns to remote learning and social distancing. Today, a new variant of COVID-19 is once again circulating across the world, Variant XBB, which is an offset of omicron.

Kristy Polden, a public health nurse with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said variants are common.

“All viruses will have variants as they progress on throughout the years,” Polden said. “This is one where it is a little bit more contagious, but it’s less harmful, and they’ll continue to be like that for a while.”

With the possibility of new variants, Polden said it’s hard to anticipate what this year will hold.

“We’re hoping that there isn’t another strong wave,” Polden said. “Our numbers are also hard to tell because there are so many at-home tests, so those numbers aren’t always accurate. But we do know that it’s still around, and we still want people to get vaccinated and protected.”

Polden said getting the Bivalent booster shot will also help protect against the new variant.

“So, the Bivalent vaccine will protect against Omicron, which is the newest one, and Omicron has many subvariants, most recently the XBB and so these Bivalent boosters will protect against those,” Polden said.

If there is another large surge, Polden said we can look at the past for some guidance.

“We are better prepared because we’ve seen it happen in the past and it’s a good educational piece to learn from that and to be more prepared,” Polden said.

Wisconsin DHS data shows Eau Claire County has low transmission rates of COVID, with some people saying they feel like things are getting back to normal.

“Things are kind of getting a little bit back on track,” Raeann Protsman said. “People feel safer coming out and about. It’s a good feeling to be out of the house a little more.”

“I’m glad things are seemingly getting back to normal,” Ben Bronstad said. " I feel like everything’s just kind of on the up and up now.”

But Polden said COVID will be with us for a while.

“We probably will be living with COVID for a really long time,” Polden said. “So, just make sure you’re updated on your booster shots just like you would be seasonally for the flu and we’ll continue to see and track what it’s doing in the future.”

Polden said if you ever feel at risk of catching COVID, masks can help protect you and prevent the spread as well.

