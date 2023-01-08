91st Annual Flying Eagles Invitational

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Flying Eagles Invitational made its return this weekend, and close to two hundred skiers took to the skies.

The competition took place at the Mt. Washington Nordic Ski Complex in Eau Claire. Skiers flew off of seven to fifty-five meter jumps.

President of the Flying Eagles Ski Club, Nate Kuehl says some jumpers traveled from out of state to compete.

“We’ve got people from upper Michigan, Minnesota, northern Minnesota, Chicago, all over the Midwest,” Kuehl said.

A crowd of onlookers also gathered at the family friendly event to watch the skiers take flight.

“We just had a shuttle bus drop off a bunch of spectators. It’s really exciting to see the community come out and support the event,” Kuehl said.

This weekend of ski jumping has become a staple of the winter season in Eau Claire, as the flying eagles ski club has been around for over 130 years. Joe Simic, a spectator from Norge Ski Club, said it’s great to see kids take on the unique sport.

“The more kids that come on to ski jumping is great. It’s a great sport. Everyone gets involved and it’s good to see people challenge themselves and get better,” Simic said.

Ethan Kuehl, eight years old, competed in the fifteen and thirty meter jumps.

“I did the 15. I’m going to do the 30,” Kuehl said.

Kalian Erickson-Nichols, braved the thirty meter jump. He said he has only been jumping for two years.

“I’m excited to jump it. And I’m glad that all my friends are here,” Erickson-Nichols said.

Nate Kuehl also says he’s thankful for the community’s support and he’s looking forward to the return of the Silver Mine Ski Invitational.

“Just so excited for our sponsors and for everybody that supports the club and excited to build back Silver Mine here in the future and and just appreciate all the support and all the people out here,” Kuehl said.

The Silver Mine Invitational was cancelled this year due to damage to the jump, but the winter skiing event will take place again in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.