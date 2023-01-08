No one hurt after tanker slides off roadway in Buffalo County

TOWN OF NELSON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a tanker truck slid off of the road in Buffalo County Saturday morning.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Saturday morning on County Highway KK about 15 miles southwest of Mondovi.

Sheriff Mike Osmond said that the truck was going up a hill, but started sliding on ice on the roadway and began going backwards. The driver lost control and the truck slid off of the roadway into a steep ditch and overturned. The only person in the truck, the driver, was not hurt, and no other vehicles were involved.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office said that cold temperatures overnight during the winter could cause roadways to become slippery and urged drivers to slow down and use caution.

Sergeant Scholl responded to this accident today in the Township of Nelson. Thankfully no one was injured, but as a... Posted by Buffalo County Wisconsin Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.