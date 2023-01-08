No one hurt after tanker slides off roadway in Buffalo County

Icy roads caused the crash Saturday morning about 15 miles southwest of Mondovi.
A tanker truck overturned after sliding off of an icy roadway in Buffalo County, Wis. on Jan....
A tanker truck overturned after sliding off of an icy roadway in Buffalo County, Wis. on Jan. 7, 2023.(Buffalo County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF NELSON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a tanker truck slid off of the road in Buffalo County Saturday morning.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Saturday morning on County Highway KK about 15 miles southwest of Mondovi.

Sheriff Mike Osmond said that the truck was going up a hill, but started sliding on ice on the roadway and began going backwards. The driver lost control and the truck slid off of the roadway into a steep ditch and overturned. The only person in the truck, the driver, was not hurt, and no other vehicles were involved.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office said that cold temperatures overnight during the winter could cause roadways to become slippery and urged drivers to slow down and use caution.

Sergeant Scholl responded to this accident today in the Township of Nelson. Thankfully no one was injured, but as a...

Posted by Buffalo County Wisconsin Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
DAVID RODEFER
Sex offender to be released and live in Chippewa Falls
Angelina Wall
22 years later, Angelina Wall’s murder still unsolved
With the possibility of new variants, a public health nurse said it's hard to anticipate what...
What COVID might look like in 2023
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the...
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote

Latest News

A bus carrying a college wrestling team caught on fire near Cameron, Wis. on Jan. 7, 2023. No...
No one hurt in coach bus fire Saturday in Barron County
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (1/7/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (1/7/23)
SportScene 13 - Saturday (1/7/23)
SportScene 13 - Saturday (1/7/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (1/7/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (1/7/23)