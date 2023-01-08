No one hurt in coach bus fire Saturday in Barron County

CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a coach bus caught on fire Saturday evening in Barron County.

The bus, which was carrying a college wrestling team, caught on fire near the intersection of southbound Highway 53 and Highway 8 near Cameron at 7:44 p.m. Saturday, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

The team was taken to the Sheriff’s Department to warm up and have snacks while waiting for a new bus to arrive. Traffic on southbound Highway 53 was closed for nearly two hours as a result of the fire, reopening at 9:28 p.m. Saturday. The Sheriff’s Department said that the fire was under investigation and more information would be released Monday.

The Sheriff’s Department thanked the Cameron Fire Department, Barron County Highway Department, Barron Police Department, Cameron Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and LMC Ambulance, as well as others at the scene.

Hwy 53 is back open after a coach bus fire. A college wrestling team on board was not injured and they have a new bus... Posted by Barron County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, January 7, 2023

