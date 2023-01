EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Action from the rinks includes University School vs Memorial and West Salem vs RAM. In college hockey, UW-Eau Claire defeats St. Mary’s 4-1 and the Blugold women take down St Norbert.

In college hoops action, UW-Eau Claire drops its first conference game to UW-Whitewater and UW-Stout defeats UW-Platteville.

