Students compete in regional DECA competition

MENOMINEE, Wis. (WEAU) - Approximately 450 students in and around the Chippewa Valley registered for UW-Stout’s DECA District 1 Career Development Conference.

DECA is an organization meant to prepare students for career in marketing, finance, and management. At the competition, students are tested in marketing, business, financial services and more.

UW-Stout’s Marketing and Business Education program director, Debbie Stanislawski, said students put their skills to the test during the competition.

”We always say, DECA is the showcase of marketing education. And really it’s about helping students develop their leadership skills. And today it’s about helping them demonstrate the competencies that they learn in the classroom to this competitive event series,” Stanislawski said.

Eau Claire North’s DECA advisor, Logan Horn, said he was excited to see his students compete.

“It’s cool to see how the work we do in the classroom translates into a real life experience like this, especially the competition. They really get into it and get excited about it,” Horn said.

Aside from the competition, students also have the opportunity to network with business professionals in the region.

“What I really love about this experience for our high school marketing students is they have the ability to meet one on one with a business expert in their in their competitive area. It really just gives them the opportunity to develop some confidence, as future leaders in marketing and business,” Stanislawski said.

Competitor from West Salem High School, Madison MacRogers, said the conference is a great learning opportunity.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to also talk to people and build your communication skills, which is good for any business or if you want to go into business, but then also learning what other people want to do and just maybe exploring routes like job opportunities that you would have never even thought of,” MacRogers said.

Competitor from Hudson High School, Davis Miller, said he’s hoping to advance to the state competition.

“Last year I made it the state, so that’s kind of motivating for this year because I had a lot of fun there,” Miller said.

The state competition will be held in Lake Geneva at the end of February.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.