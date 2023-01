EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Betty Hable for the Sunshine Award. Betty has given us 30+ years of volunteering her time and her work at the Bloomer Civic Center. Betty has been on the Bloomer Senior Board as a board member and the board treasurer, building supervisor, and janitor.

The Bloomer Senior Board

