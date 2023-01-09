Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild

The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild
By Judy Clark
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents, “The Hatmaker’s Wife”, January 12-22 at The Grand Theatre.

News Release:

In Lauren Yee’s whimsical and poignant new play The Hatmaker’s Wife, a young couple moves in together expecting domestic bliss but trouble soon finds them.

Their strange new home seems determined to help out – and soon the walls are talking. They reveal the magical tale of an old hatmaker and his long-suffering wife, who runs away with his favorite hat.

As the touchingly funny play develops, the couples at its center are revealed to have more mysterious connections between them than just a home in the suburbs, keeping the audience’s interest as the plot unfolds its delightfully crafted twists.

Yee’s characters and story lines jump back and forth not only between the realistic and the fantastical but also between funny and heartbreaking and with astounding truthfulness. This sweet and surreal story bends time and space to help redefine the idea of family, home, and true love itself.

Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents the regional premiere of

The Hatmaker’s Wife

7:30pm: January 12-14, 19-21

1:30pm: January 15 & 22

The Grand Theatre

Adults/Seniors $25 Youth/Students $12

Tickets: online or call 715-832-7529

Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild Website

