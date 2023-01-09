CVASing Community Choral Concert

(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - CVASing, or Chippewa Valley Area Singers Involved in Neighborhood Giving, is holding a rally day, Sunday, January 15 as the start of rehearsals for its March 5 Community Choral Concert.

Doors open at 6 p.m. January 15, with the rehearsal at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.

Composer and organizer, Warren Hermodson and director Gary Rambo talk about the event that helps raise funds for Feed My People Food Bank.

CVASing Facebook Page

