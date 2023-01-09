CVASing Community Choral Concert

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - CVASing, or Chippewa Valley Area Singers Involved in Neighborhood Giving, is holding a rally day, Sunday, January 15 as the start of rehearsals for its March 5 Community Choral Concert.

Doors open at 6 p.m. January 15, with the rehearsal at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.

Composer and organizer, Warren Hermodson and director Gary Rambo talk about the event that helps raise funds for Feed My People Food Bank.

