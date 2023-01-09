Man arrested for suspected OWI with child in vehicle in Dunn County

A 6-year-old girl in the vehicle was released to her mother after the traffic stop.
[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.(WSAW)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNAPP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody on suspicion of operating while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle after a traffic stop in Dunn County Sunday afternoon.

35-year-old Tanner Weiss of Wilson was arrested after a traffic stop for a license plate violation at 2:06 p.m. Sunday near the Knapp exit on Interstate 94 westbound.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said that during the stop, a trooper smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle’s interior. A field sobriety test was done on Weiss, who was arrested and taken to a hospital for a blood draw before being taken to the Dunn County Jail. A 6-year-old girl who was a passenger in the vehicle was released to her mother.

Weiss is being recommended for charges of OWI-1st offense with a child in the vehicle, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
A bus carrying a college wrestling team caught on fire near Cameron, Wis. on Jan. 7, 2023. No...
No one hurt in coach bus fire Saturday in Barron County
A tanker truck overturned after sliding off of an icy roadway in Buffalo County, Wis. on Jan....
No one hurt after tanker slides off roadway in Buffalo County
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
2 freshmen revive Wisconsin Legislature’s socialist caucus
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a hug from teammate Randall Cobb as the...
Rodgers remains undecided on future

Latest News

Skywarn 13 Weather - 1/9/2023
AG Chat with Kristin Smith
AG Chat with Kristin Smith - 1/9/2023
SportScene 13 - Sunday (1/8/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (1/8/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (1/8/23)