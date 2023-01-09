Man arrested for suspected OWI with child in vehicle in Dunn County

KNAPP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody on suspicion of operating while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle after a traffic stop in Dunn County Sunday afternoon.

35-year-old Tanner Weiss of Wilson was arrested after a traffic stop for a license plate violation at 2:06 p.m. Sunday near the Knapp exit on Interstate 94 westbound.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said that during the stop, a trooper smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle’s interior. A field sobriety test was done on Weiss, who was arrested and taken to a hospital for a blood draw before being taken to the Dunn County Jail. A 6-year-old girl who was a passenger in the vehicle was released to her mother.

Weiss is being recommended for charges of OWI-1st offense with a child in the vehicle, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

