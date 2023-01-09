MATT & REINA THORNSEN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 9, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Matt and Reina Thornsen for the Sunshine Award. Matt and Reina and their children are always around to help us out or the kids are coming to visit for hugs and bringing goodies. This last snowstorm, Matt brought over some hot coffee. We had no electricity for a while. They are the best neighbors we have ever had.

Debbie Risler

