Silver alert issued for man missing from Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a silver alert for a missing vulnerable person, missing from Chippewa Falls.

The silver alert is issued for 76-year-old David Smith.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice/Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Smith left his home in the early hours of Jan. 9, 2023 without talking to family. Smith was last seen at a local restaurant on Kennedy Road in Chippewa Falls eating breakfast between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. Smith has not been seen or heard from since. Smith suffers from dementia and has a history of driving his vehicle with no set destination during a dementia episode. Smith will continue to drive until located or until his vehicle runs out of gas. Smith regularly frequents Kwik Trip gas stations.

The vehicle Smith could be driving is described as a 2018 red Ford Escape with license plate 123ZZB.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department can be reached at 715-723-4424 option 1.

