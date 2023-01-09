Plea entered for man charged with homicide in Houska Park death

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged in the investigation of a homicide at Houska Park in La Crosse on June 28, 2021 pleads no contest.

In July of 2021, David Pearson, now 36 years old, was charged with second-degree reckless homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon and bail jumping in the death of 33-year-old Cameron X. Baker at Joseph Houska Park in La Crosse, which is located at the north end of Isle La Plume west of La Crosse.

The complaint says Pearson is accused of stabbing Baker after an altercation late in the night on June 28. First responders discovered a one-inch knife wound on Baker’s chest as they attempted life-saving measures. Multiple witnesses confirmed there was an altercation between the two men.

Court records show Pearson pleads no contest. He is found guilty of count one. Count two is dismissed and read-in.

