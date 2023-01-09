Plea entered for one of two men charged with homicide after shooting in Eau Claire

Michael Purnell (left) and Xavier Thompson (right) are charged with homicide on Oct. 28, 2022...
Michael Purnell (left) and Xavier Thompson (right) are charged with homicide on Oct. 28, 2022 in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea is entered for one of two men charged with homicide in the fatal Sept. shooting of an Altoona man in Eau Claire on Sept. 17, of 2022.

According to online court records, Michael Purnell and Xavier Thompson, both of Eau Claire, were each charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, two counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, all felonies, in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Friday.

All eight counts were filed as party to a crime.

According to documents filed with the charges, police responded to a report of a shooting in Eau Claire and found an injured man. A civilian was attempting first aid when police arrived. First responders found one gunshot wound in the man’s back and took over providing aid to the man, who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead

Jan. 9, 2023 court records show Xavier Thompson, now 34 years old, enters not guilty pleas.

A status conference is scheduled for March 10. 2023.

