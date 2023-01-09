Registration open for Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic 2023

The event is set to include a 10K and 2 mile run/walk, ½ and ¼ mile youth races, family games,...
The event is set to include a 10K and 2 mile run/walk, ½ and ¼ mile youth races, family games, and food trucks.(Max Cotton)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Registration is open for the Royal Credit Union Foundation Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic 2023.

According to a media release from RCU, the event is scheduled to be held in-person on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park. The event is set to include a 10K and 2 mile run/walk, ½ and ¼ mile youth races, family games, and food trucks.

Proceeds from the 2023 event are intended to benefit three workforce development organizations including Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Northwest Area, L.E. Phillips Career Development Center, and Workforce Resource Inc., according to the media release from RCU.

According to the media release from RCU, registration is set be offered for both the in-person race and a virtual race through June 24, with “early bird” pricing through Feb. 28. Every registration is said to include a free charity vote and additional votes can be purchased at $2 each. The charity with the most votes is set to receive $15,000, second place is set to receive $7,500, and third is set to receive $5,000. The media release from the RCU Foundation says the first 50 people to register will receive an exclusive Rock the Riverfront water bottle valued at $25.

Registration details are available on RCU’s website, HERE.

The full media release from RCU is available HERE.

