1 person dead after fire at Turtle Lake home

TURTLE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a fire at a home in Turtle Lake Monday evening.

A 56-year-old man, the owner of the home, and a family pet were found dead after a fire on the 1200 block of 2nd Street in Turtle Lake.

Turtle Lake Fire District said they were called to the structure fire at 5:57 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arrived and saw heavy smoke coming from a pole shed that was attached to a residence on one end of the building. Heavy smoke and heat forced firefighters to leave the building. After one hour, firefighters were able to search the building and found the man dead in the living area, along with a family pet. A woman, the wife of the fire victim, had escaped the building and reported the fire. She was treated and released at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were on scene until 10:10 p.m. The fire is under investigation. The name of the victim is not being released at this time. Assisting the Turtle Lake Fire District were the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Turtle Lake Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Rusk County Sheriff’s Department Certified Fire Investigator, Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office, Emergency Services of Barron County and Cumberland Ambulance.

