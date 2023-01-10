1 person dead after fire at Turtle Lake home

A 56-year-old man died after a fire Monday evening in Turtle Lake.
[FILE] Turtle Lake Fire District fire department truck.
[FILE] Turtle Lake Fire District fire department truck.(Turtle Lake Fire District)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TURTLE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a fire at a home in Turtle Lake Monday evening.

A 56-year-old man, the owner of the home, and a family pet were found dead after a fire on the 1200 block of 2nd Street in Turtle Lake.

Turtle Lake Fire District said they were called to the structure fire at 5:57 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arrived and saw heavy smoke coming from a pole shed that was attached to a residence on one end of the building. Heavy smoke and heat forced firefighters to leave the building. After one hour, firefighters were able to search the building and found the man dead in the living area, along with a family pet. A woman, the wife of the fire victim, had escaped the building and reported the fire. She was treated and released at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were on scene until 10:10 p.m. The fire is under investigation. The name of the victim is not being released at this time. Assisting the Turtle Lake Fire District were the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Turtle Lake Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Rusk County Sheriff’s Department Certified Fire Investigator, Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office, Emergency Services of Barron County and Cumberland Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
Man arrested for suspected OWI with child in vehicle in Dunn County
Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May...
Packers’ Walker apologizes for pushing Lions athletic trainer
David Pearson
Silver alert canceled, man missing from Chippewa Falls found safe
With a population of just over 1,100 people, certainly, someone knows the winner – but it’s a...
$15 million lottery ticket sold in tiny town of Luck
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck

Latest News

the annual event will be held at the Pablo Center
108th Annual Eau What a Night is slated for January 25th at the Pablo Center
108th Annual Eau What a Night - 1/10/2023
108th Annual Eau What a Night - 1/10/2023
Skywarn 13 Weather - 1/10/2022
AG Chat with Jill Welke
AG Chat with Jill Welke - 1/10/2023