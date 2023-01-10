108th Annual Eau What a Night is slated for January 25th at the Pablo Center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The 108th Annual Eau What a Night hosted by the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce is set to take place on Wednesday, January 25th at the Pablo Center.

The event is from 4:30 pm until 10 pm with a cocktail hour, entertainment, awards, and an after-party.

For ticket and event information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.