108th Annual Eau What a Night is slated for January 25th at the Pablo Center

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The 108th Annual Eau What a Night hosted by the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce is set to take place on Wednesday, January 25th at the Pablo Center.

The event is from 4:30 pm until 10 pm with a cocktail hour, entertainment, awards, and an after-party.

For ticket and event information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
Man arrested for suspected OWI with child in vehicle in Dunn County
Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May...
Packers’ Walker apologizes for pushing Lions athletic trainer
David Pearson
Silver alert canceled, man missing from Chippewa Falls found safe
With a population of just over 1,100 people, certainly, someone knows the winner – but it’s a...
$15 million lottery ticket sold in tiny town of Luck
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a hug from teammate Randall Cobb as the...
Rodgers remains undecided on future

Latest News

108th Annual Eau What a Night - 1/10/2023
108th Annual Eau What a Night - 1/10/2023
Skywarn 13 Weather - 1/10/2022
AG Chat with Jill Welke
AG Chat with Jill Welke - 1/10/2023
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday