Actor Danny Masterson to face 2nd trial on rape charges

FILE - In this March 24, 2014 file photo, actor Danny Masterson arrives at the Youth for Human...
FILE - In this March 24, 2014 file photo, actor Danny Masterson arrives at the Youth for Human Rights International Celebrity Benefit in Los Angeles.(Photo by Annie I. Bang /Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Prosecutors in Los Angeles announced Tuesday that they will retry actor Danny Masterson on rape charges.

Three women have accused the “That ‘70s Show” star of sexually assaulting them about 20 years ago.

Jurors in the first trial were deadlocked in November.

Prosecutors said during a court hearing that the jury had ignored some evidence in the case.

Defense lawyers argued it was unlikely any jury would vote unanimously to convict Masterson, but the judge sided with the prosecution.

The next court hearing is set for Feb. 16.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
Man arrested for suspected OWI with child in vehicle in Dunn County
Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May...
Packers’ Walker apologizes for pushing Lions athletic trainer
David Pearson
Silver alert canceled, man missing from Chippewa Falls found safe
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
With a population of just over 1,100 people, certainly, someone knows the winner – but it’s a...
$15 million lottery ticket sold in tiny town of Luck

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for...
Biden ‘surprised’ government records at old office
108th Annual Eau What A Night
108th Annual Eau What A Night
President Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023,...
Pentagon drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
The weather whiplash is forcing California to face the dilemma of how to manage floodwaters.
Landslides, sinkholes, floodwaters plague soggy California
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Weinstein asks NY high court to reverse 2020 rape conviction