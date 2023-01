EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra presents its “Family and Friends” free concert featuring “Tubby the Tuba” and Vivaldi’s Concerto for two Cellos.

The concert is Saturday, January 14 at 2 p.m. at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.

Free tickets and reserved seating available at Pablo Center website.

