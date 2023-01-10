Former Greenwood High School staff member reaches plea deal in child sexual assault case

Dylan North, 26
Dylan North, 26(Clark County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENWOOD, Wis. (WSAW) - A former Greenwood High School support staff member accused of having a sexual relationship with a student has agreed to the terms of a plea deal and will avoid a jury trial.

Dylan North, 26, plead no contest to sex assault of a student by school staff and was found guilty as a result. A count of sex assault of a student by school staff, child enticement and exposing a child to harmful material were dismissed, but will be considered during his March 29 sentencing hearing.

Greenwood police were notified of a possible inappropriate relationship On Oct. 21, 2021. North had worked at Greenwood High School.

Court documents stated there were two victims. Investigators said a forensic analysis of North’s phone uncovered messages and call time stamps that were used as evidence. North was placed on paid leave in November 2021. He resigned at the end of January 2022.

He began his employment with the district in 2019.

