Kenosha man gets 5 years for attacking cop during protests

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors say a Kenosha man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for knocking a police officer unconscious during the protests in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a federal judge also ordered 29-year-old Ashton Howard last week to three years on supervised release following his prison term and to pay over $29,000 in restitution.

Howard pleaded guilty last year to obstructing a law enforcement officer while that officer was engaged in his official duties during a civil disorder.

Prosecutors said that Howard threw a brick at a Kenosha police officer in August 2020, knocking him unconscious.

