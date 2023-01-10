Kenosha man gets 5 years for attacking cop during protests

Police in riot gear clear the area in front of Kenosha County Courthouse during clashes with...
Police in riot gear clear the area in front of Kenosha County Courthouse during clashes with protesters late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continue following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (AP Photo/David Goldman)(David Goldman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors say a Kenosha man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for knocking a police officer unconscious during the protests in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a federal judge also ordered 29-year-old Ashton Howard last week to three years on supervised release following his prison term and to pay over $29,000 in restitution.

Howard pleaded guilty last year to obstructing a law enforcement officer while that officer was engaged in his official duties during a civil disorder.

Prosecutors said that Howard threw a brick at a Kenosha police officer in August 2020, knocking him unconscious.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
Man arrested for suspected OWI with child in vehicle in Dunn County
Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May...
Packers’ Walker apologizes for pushing Lions athletic trainer
David Pearson
Silver alert canceled, man missing from Chippewa Falls found safe
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
With a population of just over 1,100 people, certainly, someone knows the winner – but it’s a...
$15 million lottery ticket sold in tiny town of Luck

Latest News

Bivalent COVID-19 boosters protect against the original COVID-19 virus and two strains of the...
Mayo Clinic offering bivalent Covid booster for children 6 months and older
Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra
Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra (1/10/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (1/10/23)
[FILE] Turtle Lake Fire District fire department truck.
1 person dead after fire at Turtle Lake home