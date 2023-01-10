Leavy-Carter pleads not guilty to charges from 5-year-old’s shooting death

Jordan Leavy-Carter (right) appears in Brown County court to enter pleas to charges stemming...
Jordan Leavy-Carter (right) appears in Brown County court to enter pleas to charges stemming from a child's shooting death(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The man charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old girl in Green Bay pleaded not guilty late Tuesday afternoon.

Jordan Leavy-Carter made an in-person appearance in Brown County court for his arraignment. He pleaded not guilty to second-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child resulting in death, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Leavy-Carter is accused of letting children play with a gun in an apartment on Amy Street last October, resulting in the death of Skye Bleu Evans-Cowley.

His next court hearing is in May.

