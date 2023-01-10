Mayo Clinic offering bivalent Covid booster for children 6 months and older

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System is now offering appointments for children ages six months and older to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccination at several locations.

These locations include Arcadia, Holmen, Prairie du Chien, Sparta, Tomah and the Pediatrics departments in La Crosse and Onalaska.

Bivalent COVID-19 boosters protect against the original COVID-19 virus and two strains of the omicron variant that continue to be prevalent in the U.S., according to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health system.

According to the media release from Mayo Clinic Health System, appointments to receive the bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine can be scheduled online through Patient Online Services or by calling the clinic directly. To schedule an appointment to receive a primary vaccination series, patients can schedule online with Patient Online Services or call their local clinic. Patients also can request to receive a primary vaccination series during a primary care appointment.

