New A&W restaurant opens in Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - People were camping outside to wait for the grand opening of a new restaurant in Altoona Tuesday morning.

The fast-food chain A&W opened its doors off River Prairie Drive next to Woodman’s. The restaurant says it’s “All American Food” and is known for its root beer floats. The Altoona location offers both indoor seating and a drive-thru.

Franchise Owner, Deanne Wells, says this is the third A&W location she runs. The other two locations are in Withee, Wis. and Spencer, Wis.

The Altoona A&W location is running a test during its opening, it has 12 combo meals on the menu as opposed to other locations only serving nine.

