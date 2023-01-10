Rep. Russell Fry gets to work on Capitol Hill after delayed start

Rep. Russell Fry gets to work on Capitol Hill after delayed start
Rep. Russell Fry gets to work on Capitol Hill after delayed start(DC Bureau)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - This week marks the first full week of work for the House of Representatives after last week’s drama-filled vote for the Speaker of the House. Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC) is one of those getting to work in his new post.

Fry enters Congress in the majority party as Republicans take control from the Democrats. He has an elevated role in his first year, elected as freshman class president.

“Why I ran was to make sure we’re equipped to do our jobs as quickly as possible,” said Fry.

The newly sworn-in lawmaker looks to bring his expertise from the South Carolina State House to the People’s House. His tenure on Capitol Hill started off in historic fashion after it took 15 ballots for Republicans to elect Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. Some Republicans called it a healthy democratic debate. But tensions boiled over, dysfunction was evident, and the consequences of a slim majority became clear.

“Fights on the floor are going to happen. I think disagreements on policy are going to happen. That should be…we should encourage that level of debate,” said Fry.

With the top gavel in McCarthy’s hands, conservatives received concessions in a House rules package set to severely cut spending and make it easier to remove McCarthy from his job. Fry says he supports the governing rules voted on by him and his colleagues.

“It makes it a deliberative body once again. It empowers average, everyday members like me to have a voice,” said Fry.

With Congress off to a rocky start, Fry says there may be places where bipartisanship can prevail despite signs division and animosity will reign supreme.

Republicans say they will investigate the president and his family, and a resolution introduced Monday aims to impeach the Homeland Security Secretary.

Fry suggests both sides could come together on things like border security, or his top priority, the opioid crisis. He says that will be the subject of his first piece of legislation when he gets the chance to craft it.

“I want to make sure it’s something that can pass, that has a good shot, that we can get good support for,” said Fry.

Fry doesn’t know his committee assignments yet, but he tells us he’s hoping to land on the Judiciary Committee.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
Man arrested for suspected OWI with child in vehicle in Dunn County
Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May...
Packers’ Walker apologizes for pushing Lions athletic trainer
David Pearson
Silver alert canceled, man missing from Chippewa Falls found safe
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
With a population of just over 1,100 people, certainly, someone knows the winner – but it’s a...
$15 million lottery ticket sold in tiny town of Luck

Latest News

Republicans flex their new House majority as they appoint new chairs of committees
Republicans flex their new House majority with new committee chairs
Republicans flex their new House majority as they appoint new chairs of committees
President Joe Biden is facing sharp new questions about his handling of classified documents.
Biden facing heat over classified documents
LIVE: Biden, Lopez Obrador, Trudeau discuss North American Leaders Summit