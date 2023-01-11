CFAUSD adding two days to end of 2022-23 school calendar

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District announced they are adding two days to the end of the 2022-23 school year.

As a result of this year’s current cancellations, April 10, June 5, and June 6 are slated to be make-up days for students, according to a letter from Superintendent, Jeff Holmes, sent to families.

Dear Families,

The Wisconsin winter weather patterns for this year continue their unfavorable paths. It is beginning to look like patterns similar to the winter of the 2018-19 school year.

With that being said, please know that District officials have considered a multitude of ways to avoid going into the summer break and will continue to hold those conversations while taking into account options presented to us. However, given everything that we know about our abilities to operate under the conditions we are presented with, make-up days continue to be the most viable option.

Regarding virtual learning on inclement weather days, we did learn much from the pandemic and, in a cost/benefit analysis of our virtual learning capacity, it was determined that we do not yet have the ability to fairly and equitably provide for virtual learning under these circumstances. Internet access throughout our 235-square miles district remains limited and to secure hotspots for those families without fiber is cost prohibitive for only these situations. We also learned that the hotspots were unreliable in many instances because of the spotty cell coverage throughout the District. It became quite obvious to us during the course of the pandemic that we live in a county that does not have the capacity to provide equitable virtual learning from our teaching staff at this time...and that our students and staff perform better in in-person settings.

Regarding adding minutes to the day, we have bus transportation language that prevents Chippewa Yellow Bus (CYB) from doing pick-ups of our students prior to 6 AM and, again, because of the geographic size of the District, we push that envelope. Additionally, because we have a late release of our middle and high schools in comparison to the Big Rivers Conference, adding minutes to the end of the day becomes impractical and inequitable as well.

As a result of this year's current cancellations, we are at a point where April 10, June 5, and 6 will be our make-up days for students. Please stay tuned for more information as we continue to confront inclement weather conditions during the peak times for such weather in northwest Wisconsin.

Kind regards,

Jeff Holmes

Superintendent