Eau Claire and Altoona fire departments considering possible merger

EAU CLAIRE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -Two area fire departments could become one. That’s an option the City of Eau Claire and the City of Altoona are looking at for the future.

This is not the first time Eau Claire and Altoona have considered a larger partnership. With growing communities and changing needs, the conversation could be different this time around.

In 2018 these two cities signed an ambulance service agreement. Under its terms, Eau Claire Fire became the EMS provider for Altoona. Now, an expansion of that partnership is being considered for these communities.

“If we were to enter into a consolidation agreement, it would cover fire, EMS and community risk reduction services,” said Deputy Chief Matt Jagger with the Eau Claire Fire Department.

Jaggar said merger talks have happened multiple times throughout the last decade or so. In this latest discussion, Jaggar said a partnership could make sense financially.

“At this point in the process, due to levy limits and the accelerated costs of providing services, we are hopeful for an agreement,” Jaggar said.

For Altoona, the fire chief said as the city has grown, so has the number of calls for service. In 2013 the number of fire and EMS calls totaled 674. Last year it nearly doubled reaching 1,234 calls. The fire chief said it’s creating challenges.

“Altoona Fire & Rescue is comprised of four full-time staff and about 40 part-time staff,” said Chief Mark Renderman. “It’s becoming more difficult for us to maintain our staffing levels.”

Renderman said another consideration is the cost of what’s needed to serve.

“There are equipment needs for both agencies that are very expensive, and we’re looking to see if we can network with Eau Claire on some of those things,” Renderman said.

Altoona Fire is also working right now to address a need for more space.

“We did have a facility needs study completed that identified we needed to about double our space between police and fire, and so we’re looking at options of how we’re able to do that, where we place our buildings across the city and what those buildings look like,” Renderman said.

For Renderman, he says the ultimate goal is to give the community the best service at the most reasonable cost.

Representatives with both fire departments said they are at the very beginning stages of looking into a larger partnership.

Mergers like this are not unique. At the beginning of 2021, the Village of Bellevue became part of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

