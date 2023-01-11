Evers appoints farmer to DNR board

Evers in Eau Claire
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has appointed a southwestern Wisconsin farmer to the state Department of Natural Resources policy board. The governor announced Wednesday that he has picked Paul Buhr of Viroqua to replace William Bruins, whose term expired at the end of 2022. Buhr owned and operated Rabur Holsteins for 45 years and has won numerous awards, including the Wisconsin Master Agriculturist Award and the Wisconsin Holstein Distinguished Breeder Award. His herd was dispersed in 2020 and the farm has since transitioned from dairy to raising cash crops. He currently serves on the Vernon County Holstein Board. He’s also one of Evers’ appointees on the Wisconsin Technical College System Board. He plans to resign from that board before taking his spot on the DNR board on Jan. 20. Buhr’s appointment is subject to approval by the state Senate but he can serve until a confirmation vote fails.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

