Fierce Freedom Fundraiser Breakfast

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Fierce Freedom and the Eau Claire Elks 402 are holding a breakfast fundraiser to help the cause.

The event is Saturday, January 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Elks Lodge at 3411 Stein Blvd.

Attendees can purchase tickets at $10 each at the door, but RSVPs are needed by January 15. All proceeds from the breakfast support Fierce Freedom.

