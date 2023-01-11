Fierce Freedom Fundraiser Breakfast

Area non-profit aims to educate and prevent human trafficking
By Judy Clark
Published: Jan. 11, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Fierce Freedom and the Eau Claire Elks 402 are holding a breakfast fundraiser to help the cause.

The event is Saturday, January 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Elks Lodge at 3411 Stein Blvd.

Attendees can purchase tickets at $10 each at the door, but RSVPs are needed by January 15. All proceeds from the breakfast support Fierce Freedom.

Get Tickets
Fierce Freedom website

