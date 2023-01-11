Fierce Freedom Fundraiser Breakfast
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Fierce Freedom and the Eau Claire Elks 402 are holding a breakfast fundraiser to help the cause.
The event is Saturday, January 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Elks Lodge at 3411 Stein Blvd.
Attendees can purchase tickets at $10 each at the door, but RSVPs are needed by January 15. All proceeds from the breakfast support Fierce Freedom.
Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.