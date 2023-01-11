Grant set to update Eau Claire emergency comm center

Grant for Emergency Comm Center
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire county’s emergency communications center will be upgrading its services after receiving an $89,000 grant.

City Council members approved the grant from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs.

The Eau Claire emergency center manager, Greg Rosno, said the money will go towards upgrading the center’s services to the next generation 911 system, as well as providing additional training for 911 dispatchers.

To make the change, the emergency center will have to update it’s current infrastructure where they receive 911 calls from. Once done, dispatchers will be able to get text messages, images, and videos from callers.

Trainings for dispatchers will include certifications for life saving services such as CPR, Heimlich, EpiPen and Narcan administration.

“We are very grateful to the Department of Military Affairs, Office of Emergency Communications. It was a competitive grant process and we’re appreciative of having the funds that will help our community continue in this next step, both for next Generation nine on one readiness, as well as the opportunity to have that advanced training for our dispatchers,” Rosno said.

Rosno said the emergency center will continue it’s normal services as updates are being made.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash on I-94 in Monroe County, Wis. on Jan. 11, 2023.
I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads
Christina Badalamenti was charged with two counts of child neglect not resulting in harm.
Mom left non-verbal son, 4-year-old daughter alone while at the bar, police say
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
ALTOONA A&W
New A&W restaurant opens in Altoona
Progress being made for County Materials Complex.
Progress being made on Sonnentag Complex

Latest News

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
Organizations in the Chippewa Valley work to bring awareness and prevent human trafficking.
National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
As a result of this year’s current cancellations, April 10, June 5, and 6 are slated to be...
CFAUSD adding two days to end of 2022-23 school calendar
Hope Gospel Mission Expansion
Hope Gospel Mission Expansion