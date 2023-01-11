Grant set to update Eau Claire emergency comm center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire county’s emergency communications center will be upgrading its services after receiving an $89,000 grant.

City Council members approved the grant from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs.

The Eau Claire emergency center manager, Greg Rosno, said the money will go towards upgrading the center’s services to the next generation 911 system, as well as providing additional training for 911 dispatchers.

To make the change, the emergency center will have to update it’s current infrastructure where they receive 911 calls from. Once done, dispatchers will be able to get text messages, images, and videos from callers.

Trainings for dispatchers will include certifications for life saving services such as CPR, Heimlich, EpiPen and Narcan administration.

“We are very grateful to the Department of Military Affairs, Office of Emergency Communications. It was a competitive grant process and we’re appreciative of having the funds that will help our community continue in this next step, both for next Generation nine on one readiness, as well as the opportunity to have that advanced training for our dispatchers,” Rosno said.

Rosno said the emergency center will continue it’s normal services as updates are being made.

