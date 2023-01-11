Health professionals encourage preventative measures during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, a time to remind people to take preventative measures against cervical cancer.

“The main source of cervical cancer is human papillomavirus. It is a virus. It’s transmitted sexually through skin-to-skin contact. So, HPV can be prevented by getting HPV vaccine series as young people, but it also can be prevented by screening,” Cynthia Eckes, a Family Nurse Practitioner at Marshfield Clinic said. “Screening for cervical cancer is a pap smear. It is a vaginal exam that’s done here in the office, easily obtained, and is not needed until age 21.”

The other main preventative measure is the HPV vaccine series.

“The vaccine series is indicated in women and men, and boys and girls ages nine to 45,” Eckes said. “The ideal is if you can get the series prior to sexual intercourse or introduction of any sexual behaviors as that will hopefully prevent it.”

Cervical cancer can affect women of a variety of ages, making regular check-ups so important.

“We usually frequently diagnose women with cervical cancer between the ages of 25 and 45,” Angela Quick, Prevea Cancer Center Director at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital said. “What I found interesting about cervical cancer was that about 20% of cervical cancer diagnoses are actually up to the age of 65.”

Additionally, there are not many warning signs for cervical cancer.

“With cervical cancer, signs and symptoms really don’t exist until the cancer is large enough to affect nearby tissues,” Quick said. “So, that’s when you would likely see some abdominal pain or vaginal bleeding, abnormal vaginal bleeding. So, you would want to see your physician if you had any of those symptoms.

Both Quick and Eckes said cervical cancer is serious but can be prevented.

