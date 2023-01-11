Hope Gospel Mission unveils expansion to its facility

By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One area non-profit helping community members experiencing homelessness unveiled an expansion to its facility.

Hope Gospel Mission in Eau Claire runs a short stay living space to provide a place for people without one. As part of its expansion, it made the bathroom, living room and laundry areas larger.

It also doubled the number of beds from 12 to 24.

“We are able to hopefully not only now but in the future have enough beds as we hope not to fill them, but as needed we have the opportunity to do that,” Brett Geboy, Community Relations Director said.

Geyboy says part of the goal for the short stay living space is to help people work toward getting safe housing, a stable job and a workable budget.

