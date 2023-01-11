I94 closed between Tomah and Warrens due to crashes, icy roads

The State Patrol said travel is strongly discouraged Wednesday morning.
Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash on I-94 in Monroe County, Wis. on Jan. 11, 2023.
Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash on I-94 in Monroe County, Wis. on Jan. 11, 2023.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Interstate 94 between Tomah and Warrens is closed Wednesday morning due to hazardous road conditions and multiple crashes.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said that travel is strongly discouraged as the roadways and on- and off-ramps to the Interstate are likely to be ice and snow covered and hazardous.

Just after 5 a.m., the State Patrol shut down I-94 at Highway 21 in Tomah. Long backups could be seen on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic cameras. I-94 eastbound at County Highway EW near Warrens was closed just before 5 a.m., according to the Wisconsin DOT. The suggested detours are to use Highway 12 in either direction from Tomah to Warrens.

In a Facebook post, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said that they had received many reports of crashes or drivers unable to make it up hills. Most of the reported crashes were in the Tomah and Warrens area, and the Sheriff’s Office said that salt trucks are coming from surrounding counties to assist in clearing ice from the roadways.

I-94 in Monroe County, Wis. was closed Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 due to icy roads and crashes.
I-94 in Monroe County, Wis. was closed Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 due to icy roads and crashes.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

Other Wisconsin law enforcement agencies reported icy conditions as well. Highway 25 from Durand to Nelson in Buffalo County was closed Wednesday morning due to several disabled semi trailers and trucks blocking traffic. The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office advised against travel Wednesday morning.

The State Patrol said that motorists should expect severe delays in either direction approaching the crashes.

The latest traffic conditions are available on 511WI.gov. On Wednesday morning, most western Wisconsin roads were reported to be either ice covered or have slippery stretches.

Use extreme caution if you have to travel! Some roadways in the county are ice covered. We have received many reports...

Posted by Monroe County Sheriff's Office- Wisconsin on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

